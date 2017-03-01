Lake worshipped by Incans now littered with trash
Tucked between snow-capped mountains, Lake Titicaca was once worshipped by the Incas, who proclaimed its deep blue waters the birthplace of the sun. These days the shores of South America's largest lake are littered with dead frogs, discarded paint buckets and bags of soggy trash.
