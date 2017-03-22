Israel issues Peru travel warning ami...

Israel issues Peru travel warning amid heavy rains, flooding

A view of the damage caused by flash floods in Huachipa district, east of Lima, Peru on March 19, 2017. The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a travel warning for Peru, urging Israelis not to travel to the South American country struggling to cope with severe flooding and landslides.

