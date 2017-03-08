Indicators show potatoes can grow on ...

Indicators show potatoes can grow on Mars

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: EurekAlert!

The International Potato Center launched a series of experiments to discover if potatoes can grow under Mars atmospheric conditions and thereby prove they are also able to grow in extreme climates on Earth. This Phase Two effort of CIP's proof of concept experiment to grow potatoes in simulated Martian conditions began on February 14, 2016 when a tuber was planted in a specially constructed CubeSat contained environment built by engineers from University of Engineering and Technology in Lima based upon designs and advice provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Ames Research Center , California.

