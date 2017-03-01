Human Rights Watch accuses Duterte of...

Human Rights Watch accuses Duterte of instigating killing in 'cold blood'

The watchdog group said the Philippine president's public exhortations to kill drug suspects could make him liable for extrajudicial killings by police. Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte attends a meeting between business leaders and heads of states of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, during their annual forum in Lima, Peru, Nov. 19, 2016.

Chicago, IL

