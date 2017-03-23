His family's internment earned apologies from a human rights...

Art Shibayama, who was shipped from his home in Peru to an American internment camp during World Word II, appears at a news conference on May 15, 2000, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. Art Shibayama, who was shipped from his home in Peru to an American internment camp during World Word II, appears at a news conference on May 15, 2000, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.

