Heavy downpours continue to hit northern Peru
Peru's northwestern region of Piurawas was hit by heavy downpours for over 15 hours from Saturday night into Sunday, with up to 184 millimeters of rain falling on the area, announced the governor of Piura, Fernando Hilbck, on Sunday. In a statement, he said the Piura and Tambogrande rivers had seen their flow increase to 2,371 and 2,163 cubic meters per second, respectively.
