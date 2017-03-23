GRAM Investor Update: Hagens Berman Alerts Gra a y Montero S.A.A....

GRAM Investor Update: Hagens Berman A...

If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities of GRAM between July 24, 2013 and February 24, 2017 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing [email protected] . On February 24, 2017, a former representative of Odebrecht SA, the Brazilian partner of GRAM on a Peru-Brazil road project, told local news magazine Hildebrandt en sus trece that top executives of GRAM were aware of Odebrecht paying $20 million in bribes to former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo in order to win construction projects in the country.  On this news the price of GRAM shares fell over 34% to close at $3.32.

