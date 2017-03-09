Gra a y Montero Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney...

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until April 28, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against GraA a y Montero S.A.A. , if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts between April 30, 2014 through February 24, 2017, inclusive . The action is pending in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

