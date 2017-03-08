Good News! It Looks Like We Can Grow Potatoes on Mars
Based in Lima, Peru, the International Potato Center is dedicated to collecting and altering potato varieties found around the world. The CIP began as an effort to alleviate global hunger by introducing special strains of the hardy vegetable to places with arid soils and harsh environments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Discover.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb 17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC