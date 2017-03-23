Floods in Peru are just the latest bl...

Floods in Peru are just the latest blow to its economy

MORE than 75 people have been killed, and more than 100,000 left homeless, as Peru's coast has been battered by the strongest rains seen in decades. Millions are without running water; more than 2,000km of roads and at least 175 bridges have been destroyed.

