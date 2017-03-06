First round of Peru-India trade negot...

First round of Peru-India trade negotiations scheduled for first half of 2017

New Delhi , Mar. 8 : Addressing an interactive session organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Embassy of Peru here today, Edgar Vasquez, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Republic of Peru stated that the first round of Peru-India Trade Agreement Negotiations will take place during the first half of this year. In his presentation on Trade and Investment Opportunities with Peru, Vasquez said that Peru could be a very attractive destination for Indian investors because the country had a stable, predictable and transparent regime for foreign investors.

Chicago, IL

