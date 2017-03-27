'Fire rainbow' makes sky look like it's burning in Peru
An incredible 'rainbow of fire' cloud has been snapped by astonished bystanders who claimed it looked like Hell had 'split open'. The phenomenon was spotted by citizens in the early hours of the morning in Patapo, in the Peruvian city of Chiclayo.
