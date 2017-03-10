Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas Sign Definitive $5 Million...

Eloro Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce it has signed a Definitive Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Cott Oil and Gas Limited , granting Cott an option to acquire up to a 25% interest in Eloro's wholly-owned La Victoria Gold Silver Project , by completing up to C$5 million in expenditures by July 31, 2018, the details of which were announced by Eloro on March 3, 2017. The Property covers approximately 80.4 square kilometres and is held by a Peruvian-based Eloro subsidiary and is located in Pallasca Province, Ancash Department, in the prolific North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

