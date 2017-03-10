Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas ...

Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas Sign Definitive $5 Million...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Eloro Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce it has signed a Definitive Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Cott Oil and Gas Limited , granting Cott an option to acquire up to a 25% interest in Eloro's wholly-owned La Victoria Gold Silver Project , by completing up to C$5 million in expenditures by July 31, 2018, the details of which were announced by Eloro on March 3, 2017. The Property covers approximately 80.4 square kilometres and is held by a Peruvian-based Eloro subsidiary and is located in Pallasca Province, Ancash Department, in the prolific North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC