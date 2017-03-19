A local resident bails water from behind a barrier as a flash flood hits the city of Trujillo, 570 kilometers north of Lima on March 18, 2017, bringing mud and debris. Deadly floods and mudslides kill dozens in Peru A local resident bails water from behind a barrier as a flash flood hits the city of Trujillo, 570 kilometers north of Lima on March 18, 2017, bringing mud and debris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.