Correaa s a economic miraclea in Ecua...

Correaa s a economic miraclea in Ecuador was actually a monumental sham

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

If Ecuador's opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso wins the April 2 runoff election and becomes his country's next president, most Ecuadoreans will soon realize that outgoing President Rafael Correa's alleged "economic miracle" of the past 10 years was a monumental sham. In fact, Correa's government should become a textbook case of economic mismanagement that should be taught in business schools across Latin America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb 17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC