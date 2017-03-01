Correaa s a economic miraclea in Ecuador was actually a monumental sham

If Ecuador's opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso wins the April 2 runoff election and becomes his country's next president, most Ecuadoreans will soon realize that outgoing President Rafael Correa's alleged "economic miracle" of the past 10 years was a monumental sham. In fact, Correa's government should become a textbook case of economic mismanagement that should be taught in business schools across Latin America.

