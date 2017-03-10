Cordova leads Visiting Artist Lecture
The event is free and will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the University Galleries in Uptown Normal. Cordova is an interdisciplinary cultural practitioner who was born in Lima, Peru, in 1971, but he moved to Miami, Fla., at an early age.
