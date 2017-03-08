COFIDE revokes Loan Mandate with Mine...

COFIDE revokes Loan Mandate with Minera IRL due to a shift in strategy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The Peruvian Government announced on March 9, 2017 an Economic Impulse Plan that will prioritize the credit for the Mypes through COFIDE, among other measures to boost the Peruvian economy. The Company is assessing its options to finance the development of the Ollachea Project and has been developing an optimized plan to enhance shareholder value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb 17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC