COFIDE revokes Loan Mandate with Minera IRL due to a shift in strategy
The Peruvian Government announced on March 9, 2017 an Economic Impulse Plan that will prioritize the credit for the Mypes through COFIDE, among other measures to boost the Peruvian economy. The Company is assessing its options to finance the development of the Ollachea Project and has been developing an optimized plan to enhance shareholder value.
