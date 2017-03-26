Bermuda captive insurance experts visit Chile and Peru
Bermuda Business Development Agency leads an industry delegation to Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru this week to host executive forums on the value of Bermuda-based captive insurance. The regional outreach includes meetings with prospects and service providers who want to learn more about Bermuda's captive insurance solution and ways to access the island's powerful re/insurance market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
