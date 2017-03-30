About 2,000 corpses in cemetery swept away by landslides in Peru's Trujillo
The mayor also said that nine landslides caused by the overflow of the San Ildefonso creek passed through the cemetery and dragged away about 2,000 corpses. Governor Luis Valdez announced that the bodies will be transferred to the Jardines de la Paz cemetery.
