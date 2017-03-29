10,000 to be evacuated due to flooding in north Peru
Some 10,000 people will be evacuated to shelters following severe flooding in northern Peru, state news agency Andina said on Tuesday. Residents of Piura, capital of the northwestern state of Piura, and surrounding communities have been inundated since a torrential downpour over the weekend lashed the city for 15 hours.
