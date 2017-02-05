What the devil? Spaniards clang bells...

What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Japan Times

For two days in a tiny Spanish village, the devil ceases to be enemy number one for a few devout Catholics. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the Endiablada festival each Feb. 2 and 3. Members of the town's all-male religious brotherhood dress up as what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC