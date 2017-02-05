What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival

For two days in a tiny Spanish village, the devil ceases to be enemy number one for a few devout Catholics. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the Endiablada festival each Feb. 2 and 3. Members of the town's all-male religious brotherhood dress up as what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats.

