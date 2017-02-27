VIDEO: Long-range stunner from Cajamarca's Ubierna
The UTC Cajamarca midfielder opened his account for the club in spectacular style as he crashed home a 35-yard thunderbolt against Real Garcilaso A first goal for a new club is always special, and that was certainly the case for UTC Cajamarca midfielder Benjamin Ubierna in his most recent outing. Collecting the ball some 35 yards from goal, Ubierna sent a long-range rocket soaring into the top corner during a 4-1 victory for his side over Real Garcilaso.
