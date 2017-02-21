UPDATE 1-Shares of Peru's Grana y Mon...

UPDATE 1-Shares of Peru's Grana y Montero drop on Odebrecht bribes report

Read more: Reuters

Feb 24 Grana y Montero shares fell more than 30 percent on Friday on a report the Peruvian builder knew about $20 million in bribes paid to former President Alejandro Toledo by scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA. Hildebrandt en sus trece, a local magazine, said the former head of Odebrecht Peru, Jorge Barata, told a prosecutor the firm's three junior partners on a highway project were aware of an agreement to bribe Toledo for help winning the contracts.

Chicago, IL

