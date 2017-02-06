UPDATE 1-Peru says Petroperu may sell bonds this year for refinery work

Feb 6 Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu might sell an "important" amount of bonds this year to help finance the $3.5 billion expansion of its Talara refinery, the energy and mines minister said on Monday. A bond issuance would lower costs and extend the deadline for paying off debt for the project, which would also be financed through loans, Minister of Energy and Mines Gonzalo Tamayo told a press conference.

