The Odebrecht scandal brings hope of ...

The Odebrecht scandal brings hope of reform

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Economist

PERCHED on a sandy hill overlooking Lima's oceanfront is a 37-metre-high statue of Christ, a crude copy of the one that looks majestically down on Rio de Janeiro. It was unveiled in 2011 by Alan GarcA a, then Peru's president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC