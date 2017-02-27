Spouse arrested in relation to Abbots...

Spouse arrested in relation to Abbotsford woman's disappearance in Peru

The common-law husband of an Abbotsford woman reported missing in Peru has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, and the case is now being treated as a homicide. Christopher Franz was arrested last week and is in police custody while investigators await DNA test results.

