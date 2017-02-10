Smuggling Cocaine-Infused Face Cream Is A Very, Very Bad Idea
An Ecuadorian woman was arrested earlier this week at an airport in Thailand after authorities discovered six bottles of body lotion laced with cocaine in her luggage. Narcotics officers involved with the case described the method as "a new smuggling tactic to avoid arrest."
