Shining Path leader to be tried in 1992 deaths of 25 in Peru
FILe - In this Jan. 20, 2014 file photo, Abimael Guzman, founder and leader of the Shining Path guerrilla movement, second from the right, sits during his new trial at the Naval Base in Callao, Peru. Guzman is being tried on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, for a 1992 car bombing in Peru's capital that killed 25 people and injured 155.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC