Reporter left speechless after interv...

Reporter left speechless after interviewee begins breastfeeding a PIG live on television

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The bizarre incident occurred as the journalist was asking the woman how intense rains in the area had affected her farm The journalist was asking locals in San Juan de Lurigancho, in Lima, Peru, how their businesses had been affected by the recent heavy rains and floods. One woman, a farmer who sold pigs to butchers for meat, was explaining how her animals had been evacuated from their fields after the river Huaycoloro had burst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 13 min CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 12
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,579 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC