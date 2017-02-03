Peru to seek arrest of ex president Toledo in mega graft inquiry

Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in US$20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said. FILE PHOTO: Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo then candidate during a campaign rally in Chimbote, Peru, May 25, 2000.

