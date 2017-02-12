Peru says U.S. is not planning to detain wanted ex president
Peru has been informed by U.S. authorities that they are not planning to keep Peru former President Alejandro Toledo, who is wanted in connection with a corruption probe, from boarding a flight to Israel from California in the coming hours, a source in Peru's Interior Ministry said on Saturday. The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
