Peru says Petroperu may sell bonds th...

Peru says Petroperu may sell bonds this year for refinery work

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Feb 6 Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu might sell an "important" amount of bonds this year to help finance the $3.5 billion expansion of its Talara refinery, the energy and mines minister said on Monday. Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo told a press conference that a bond issuance would lower costs and extend the deadline for paying off debt for the project, which would also be financed through loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 43 min Ainu 2
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC