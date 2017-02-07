Peru says Petroperu may sell bonds this year for refinery work
Feb 6 Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu might sell an "important" amount of bonds this year to help finance the $3.5 billion expansion of its Talara refinery, the energy and mines minister said on Monday. Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo told a press conference that a bond issuance would lower costs and extend the deadline for paying off debt for the project, which would also be financed through loans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|43 min
|Ainu
|2
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
|Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Gus
|113
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC