Peru reinforces request for US to extradite Toledo

13 hrs ago

Peru refiled its request for US authorities to detain and extradite fugitive ex-president Alejandro Toledo on Wednesday, as two other country's former leaders vowed to cooperate with a fast-growing graft inquiry. The US declined to try to apprehend Toledo when authorities believed he was in California last week, asking Peru's judiciary for stronger proof that he took US$20 million in bribes from Brazilian builder Odebrecht, which was sent on Wednesday, Peru's attorney general said.

Chicago, IL

