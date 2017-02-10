Peru reinforces request for US to extradite Toledo

Peru refiled its request for US authorities to detain and extradite fugitive ex-president Alejandro Toledo on Wednesday, as two other country's former leaders vowed to cooperate with a fast-growing graft inquiry. The US declined to try to apprehend Toledo when authorities believed he was in California last week, asking Peru's judiciary for stronger proof that he took US$20 million in bribes from Brazilian builder Odebrecht, which was sent on Wednesday, Peru's attorney general said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.