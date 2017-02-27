Peru president, son of Jewish refugee, tells Trump he prefers 'bridges to walls'
US President Donald Trump meets with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on February 24, 2017. The president of Peru, whose father was a Jewish refugee who fled the Nazis, told US President Donald Trump during a visit at the White House that he prefers "bridges to walls."
