Peru President Addresses Toledo's Odebrecht Scandal

Accusations against former President Alejandro Toledo constitute "shame" and a "betrayal of the Peruvian people," current Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski affirmed on Sunday morning. Toledo -who served as Peru's President from 2001-2006- has been accused of receiving bribes from corruption-tainted Odebrecht, La Republica newspaper revealed on Friday.

