Peru ombudsman calls for Odebrecht's partners to be investigated

An ombudsman on Thursday called for prosecutors to investigate Peruvian builder Grana y Montero and other partners of Brazil's construction conglomerate Odebrecht in a corruption probe that has already sunk Grana's shares. Grana, Peru's biggest engineering conglomerate and Odebrecht's most important partner in Peru, has repeatedly denied having known about $29 million in bribes that Odebrecht has said it distributed in Peru from 2005 to 2014.

