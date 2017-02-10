Peru ombudsman calls for Odebrecht's partners to be investigated
An ombudsman on Thursday called for prosecutors to investigate Peruvian builder Grana y Montero and other partners of Brazil's construction conglomerate Odebrecht in a corruption probe that has already sunk Grana's shares. Grana, Peru's biggest engineering conglomerate and Odebrecht's most important partner in Peru, has repeatedly denied having known about $29 million in bribes that Odebrecht has said it distributed in Peru from 2005 to 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|23 hr
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC