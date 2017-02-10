Peru hunts ex-president Toledo over graft claims
Peruvian police launched a manhunt Friday for ex-president Alejandro Toledo, once hailed as an anti-corruption champion, after a judge ordered his arrest over accusations he took $20 million in bribes. Authorities offered a $30,000 reward for information to help them capture Toledo, who rose from poverty to lead the fight against a graft-stained government in the 1990s, then served as Peru's first indigenous president from 2001 to 2006.
