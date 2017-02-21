Peru Confiscates R$190 Million in Assets of 8 Brazilian Firms
Government officials in Peru have ordered the seizing of more than R$190 million in assets from construction conglomerate Odebrecht and seven other Brazilian companies operating in the country, according to Peruvian website Ojo PAoblico. Two former presidents, Ollanta Humala of Peru and Dilma Rousseff of Brazil pictured in 2011, photo by Roberto Stuckert Filho/PR.
