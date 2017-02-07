Peru Attorney General to seek arrest ...

Peru Attorney General to seek arrest of ex-President Toledo

A major corruption scandal shaking politicians across Latin America continued spreading across the region on Tuesday as Peruvian Attorney General Pablo Sanchez said he would seek the arrest of former President Alejandro Toledo on charges of laundering of assets and influence trafficking. Peruvian prosecutors opened a formal investigation Monday into suspicions that the former president took $20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, which is at the heart of the regional scandal.

Chicago, IL

