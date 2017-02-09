Peru AG seeks arrest of former president

Wednesday

Peruvian prosecutors opened a formal investigation earlier this week into allegations that Toledo took USD $20 billion in bribes from Odebrecht [corporate website], a Brazilian construction company. It is believed that Toledo received the funds in exchange for allowing the company to build a highway connecting Brazil with the Peruvian coast.

Chicago, IL

