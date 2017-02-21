Maluma Will Donate His Vina del Mar F...

Maluma Will Donate His Vina del Mar Festival Paycheck to Chile Fire Victims

Maluma performs live at Monumental Stadium as part of Juntos en Concierto VII on Aug. 27, 2016 in Lima, Peru. Colombian star Maluma , who this week will perform for the first time at Chile's annual Vina del Mar International Song Festival , announced he will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from his performance to a Chilean foundation.

