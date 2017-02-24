Latin America's Accountability Revolu...

Latin America's Accountability Revolution

People take part in a protest against corruption in Lima, Peru after a scandal involving bribes Brazil's Odebrecht distributed in Peru, February 16, 2017 . A wave of corruption scandals has roiled Latin America in recent years, from Chile's campaign finance affairs, through Mexico's Casa Blanca revelations.

