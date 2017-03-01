Israeli killed in accident in Bolivia
The Foreign Ministry, which informed the family about the accident, said it was working to fly Jan's body for burial in Israel. Since there is no Israeli embassy in Bolivia, the arrangements are being made through the consulate in Lima, Peru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb 17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC