Israeli killed in accident in Bolivia

Israeli killed in accident in Bolivia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The Foreign Ministry, which informed the family about the accident, said it was working to fly Jan's body for burial in Israel. Since there is no Israeli embassy in Bolivia, the arrangements are being made through the consulate in Lima, Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb 17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC