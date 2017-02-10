Israel says it will bar entry to fugi...

Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president

17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Israeli authorities say they will not permit Peru's fugitive former president to enter the country if he attempts to do so. In a statement, Israel's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Alejandro Toledo would only be allowed into Israel "once his affairs in Peru are settled."

Chicago, IL

