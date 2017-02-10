Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president
Israeli authorities say they will not permit Peru's fugitive former president to enter the country if he attempts to do so. In a statement, Israel's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Alejandro Toledo would only be allowed into Israel "once his affairs in Peru are settled."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|1 hr
|Russian Ainu
|32
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Fri
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC