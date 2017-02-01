IMO Accepts IMCA Paper as Basis for U...

IMO Accepts IMCA Paper as Basis for Updating DP Guidelines

7 hrs ago

John Bradshaw, IMCA's Policy and Regulatory Affairs Manager, and Eleni Antoniadou IMCA's Policy and Regulatory Affairs Adviser appear on a screen at the IMO Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkekeping The International Maritime Organization has agreed to continue using the International Marine Contractors Association document covering the Guidelines for Training and Experience of Key DP Personnel as the basis of the IMO Guidelines for Dynamic Positioning System Operator Training . The IMCA Guidance on the Training and Experience of Key Dynamic Positioning Personnel has recently been revised and earlier this week IMO Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping agreed to revise MSC/Circ.

Chicago, IL

