From Conflict to Peace: The Role of Art

The Eye That Cries , Lima, Peru, is a labyrinth made of more than 30,000 stones inscribed with the names of victims of the war between the Peruvian government and a guerrilla group from 1980 to 2000. Memorials commemorating a nation's past conflicts can help to build a more peaceful future when created to serve as symbolic reparations for victims of human rights violations, according to two UConn professors working to improve how such memorials can serve as a central framework in the transition from conflict to peace.

