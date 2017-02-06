First Presidency of the LDS Church an...

First Presidency of the LDS Church announces Arequipa Peru Temple groundbreaking

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The groundbreaking for the Arequipa Peru Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held March 4, the First Presidency announced Monday. The temple will serve Latter-day Saints in Arequipa, Peru's second most populous city, and surrounding areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
News Amigo, Amigo Caca - Lima, Peru (Dec '08) Jun '16 Gus 113
News 'Soon they will be gone': World's highest glaci... (Jan '16) Jan '16 jjackambient001 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC