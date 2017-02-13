Ex-Peru leader dismisses bribery prob...

Ex-Peru leader dismisses bribery probe as 'Machiavellian'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Daily News

The fugitive ex-leader of Peru says he's "run away from nothing" after his home country issued an arrest warrant and asked the U.S. to deport him in suspicion of pocketing $20 million in bribes. Embroiled South American politician Alejandro Toledo professed his innocence slammed an Interpol alert seeking his arrest for a Odebrecht bribery plot as a "machiavellian distortion of politics."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 20 hr Ainu 35
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC