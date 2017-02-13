Ex-Peru leader dismisses bribery probe as 'Machiavellian'

The fugitive ex-leader of Peru says he's "run away from nothing" after his home country issued an arrest warrant and asked the U.S. to deport him in suspicion of pocketing $20 million in bribes. Embroiled South American politician Alejandro Toledo professed his innocence slammed an Interpol alert seeking his arrest for a Odebrecht bribery plot as a "machiavellian distortion of politics."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.