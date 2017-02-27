Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit...

Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Files Se...

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Grana y Montero S.A.A. American Depositary Shares from April 30, 2014 through February 24, 2017, both dates inclusive . The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Grana y Montero investors under the federal securities laws.

