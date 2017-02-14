Ecuadorian arrested with skin cream laced with cocaine
A jar of beauty cream laced with cocaine seized from an Ecuadorian woman at Suvarnabhumi airport is shown during a media briefing on three drug cases on Tuesday. An Ecuadorian woman has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport with six jars of moisturising cream mixed with cocaine in her luggage, and her alleged Russian contact apprehended at a Bangkok hotel.
